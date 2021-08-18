Pro wrestling is apparently paying off for WWE NXT talent Parker Boudreaux as he recently purchased his first Mercedes-Benz.

Boudreaux took to Twitter and revealed the new purchase, commenting on how blessed he is at 23 years old.

“Just bought a Benz at 23 [smiling face with horns emoji] #Blessed,” he wrote.

Boudreaux, who bills himself as The Destroyer of Gods, recently teased that he has been working with rapper Rick Ross. Boudreaux posted two tweets in the last few weeks, teasing a potential project with the Florida rapper.

“Me and the Big Bro @RickRoss Got something crazy coming soon [cold face emoji] [fire emoji],” he wrote in one tweet.

Boudreaux then posted a follow-up tweet with a photo of the two, writing, “Me and the Big Bro @RickRoss got something coming for you all [smiling face with horns emoji] [eyes emoji] [cold face emoji]”

A former football player, Boudreaux made headlines before leaving college to sign with WWE after receiving an endorsement from Paul Heyman. He was referred to as “The Next Big Thing” by many, and was compared to a young Brock Lesnar. Boudreaux was signed in the same February WWE Performance Center Class that included Franky Monet, Cora Jade, Million Dollar Champion LA Knight, Zayda Ramier, Bronson Rechsteiner, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark, Trey Baxter, Amari Miller, Elektra Lopez, Carmelo Hayes, Gigi Dolin, Asher Hale, Andre Chase, Brutus Creed, Joe Ariola, Jacy Jayne, and Matrick Belton.

As noted before at this link, Boudreaux recently made his NXT TV debut as a security guard.

You can see his related tweets below:

