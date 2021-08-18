Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is on for Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

As noted before, there was some internal concern that Banks vs. Belair would end up getting pulled from SummerSlam after the two missed the non-televised WWE Supershow live events this past weekend in North and South Carolina. It was announced that they were off the shows due to “unforeseen circumstances” but no other details were provided.

In an update, Banks and Belair are now “cleared” for in-ring action and barring “something unforeseen” they will be performing at SummerSlam on Saturday, according to PWInsider.

It was also noted that Banks and Belair will be at the Footprint Center in Phoenix for Friday’s SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. Carmella vs. Belair is advertised locally for SmackDown, likely as a dark match, if it happens at all. Furthermore, WWE has Belair advertised for Sunday’s post-SummerSlam Supershow live event at the Ball Arena in Denver.

Banks vs. Belair at SummerSlam will be a rematch from their WrestleMania 37 Night One main event match on April 10, where Banks dropped the strap.

Stay tuned for more.