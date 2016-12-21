WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte was recently interviewed by Raute Musik. You can watch the interview in the video above, below are some highlights:

"I really haven't had time to think about it. It was an honor being in an iron man match with Sasha. She really is my kryptonite. I'm really looking forward to 2017 and seeing who my next rivalry is."

The best match she's had with Sasha Banks:

"Probably our Wrestlemania Triple Threat with her and Becky Lynch, just because it was our first Wrestlemania. And we surpassed expectations."

What historical match she'd like to see next for women:

"I think a Money In The Bank would be awesome."

Describe her perfect day at home:

"Sleeping. Going to dinner with friends and sitting out in the sun shine."

Who she travels with on the road:

"Nia Jax."

Her goals for 2017:

"Main event Wrestlemania and make each year better than the last, and just to continue to get better every day."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Raute Musik with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

