Birthdays:

- Ron Bass (born December 21, 1948) turns 68



- Mike Shane (born December 21, 1967) turns 49

- Primo Colón (born December 21, 1982) turns 34



- Oney Lorcan aka Biff Busick (December 21, 1985) turns 31

WATCH: Oney Lorcan - Combative (Official Theme)



***

NWA Capitol Wrestling: December 21, 1957

in New York City, New York

- John Tolos vs. The Great Scott ended in a Draw

- Chris Tolos defeated Tony Martinelli

- Chief Big Heart defeated Paul Berger

- Ludvig van Krupp defeated Eduardo Castillo

- Antonino Rocca & Miguel Perez defeated Jerry Graham & Roy Shires

WATCH: Antonino Rocca vs. Lou Thesz

Ron Garvin issues a challenge to Ric Flair - NWA Wrestling: December 21, 1985



WWF Wrestling Challenge: December 21, 1986

at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona

- Dark match: Randy Savage (w/ Miss Elizabeth) (c) defeated Tito Santana by Count Out to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

WATCH: "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan' vs. Randy Savage

- The Honky Tonk Man (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Lanny Poffo

- The Rougeau Brothers (Jacques Rougeau & Raymond Rougeau) defeated Dennis Stamp & Mike Luca

- Hercules (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated David Gold

- Billy Jack Haynes, Hillbilly Jim & Pedro Morales defeated Buddy Ryder, Kevin Collins & Tim Patterson

- The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid) & The Junkyard Dog defeated Moondog Spot & The Dream Team (Brutus Beefcake & Greg Valentine) (w/ Johnny V)

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: December 21, 1991

at the New Haven Coliseum in New Haven, Connecticut

- Ric Flair (w/ Mr. Perfect) defeated Brian Walsh

- The Rockers (Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels) defeated Barry Hardy & Brian Donahue

WATCH: The Rockers vs. The Brainbusters at MSG

- Bret Hart (c) defeated Bob Bradley to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Irwin R. Schyster defeated Phil Apollo

- The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) defeated Al Phillips

- Jim Duggan & Sgt. Slaughter defeated Chris Duffy & Peter Weeks

- Dark Match: Chris Chavis defeated Bob Bradley

- Dark Match: Chris Walker defeated The Berzerker

- Dark Match: Tito Santana defeated The Berzerker by DQ

- Dark Match: Randy Savage defeated Jake Roberts

- Dark Match: Ric Flair (w/ Mr. Perfect) defeated Bret Hart (c) by Count Out in a WWF Intercontinental Championship Match

- Dark Match: The Bushwhackers (Butch & Luke) defeated The Beverly Brothers (Beau Beverly & Blake Beverly) in a Tag Team Royal Rumble Style Match

- Dark Match: The Legion of Doom (Animal & Hawk) (c) defeated The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon) by DQ to retain the WWF World Tag Team Championship

- Dark Match: Hulk Hogan (c) defeated The Undertaker by DQ to retain the WWF Championship

ECW Hardcore TV: December 21, 1993

in the Viking Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Shane Douglas defeated Tommy Dreamer by DQ

- Kevin Sullivan & The Tazmaniac defeated Mike Norman & Mike V

- Bad Breed (Axl Rotten & Ian Rotten) & Terry Funk vs. JT Smith, Sal Bellomo & The Sandman ended in a no contest

WCW Saturday Night: December 21, 1996

at the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama

- Jeff Jarrett defeated Rex King

- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Bunkhouse Buck

- Squire David Taylor defeated The Gambler

- Dean Malenko (c) defeated Mark Starr to retain the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship

- Scott Norton defeated Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker

- Eddie Guerrero defeated Disco Inferno

WATCH: Sabu' vs. Disco Inferno' on WCW Nitro

- M. Wallstreet defeated Bobby Eaton

- The Outsiders (Kevin Nash & Scott Hall) defeated Alan Storm in a Two On One Handicap Match

- Lex Luger defeated Jim Powers

WCW Monday Nitro: December 21, 1998

in the TWA Dome in St. Louis, Missouri

- Fit Finlay defeated Scott Putski

- Chavo Guerrero Jr. defeated Kaz Hayashi

- Wrath defeated Lizmark Jr.

WATCH: Wrath vs. Bam Bam Bigelow' on WCW Nitro

- Eddie Guerrero defeated Rey Mysterio Jr.

WATCH: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero at Halloween Havoc 1997

- Norman Smiley defeated Prince Iaukea

- Barry Windham vs. Van Hammer ended in a No Contest

- Booker T defeated Jerry Flynn

- Lex Luger defeated Kenny Kaos

- Konnan (c) defeated Alex Wright to retain the WCW World Television Championship

- The Giant defeated Disco Inferno

- Goldberg vs. Scott Hall ended in a No Contest

WWF Monday Night RAW: December 21, 1998

at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington

- Al Snow defeated Gangrel

- Billy Gunn defeated Ken Shamrock

- Steve Blackman defeated The Blue Blazer by DQ

- The Road Dogg defeated The Big Bossman (c) to win the WWF Hardcore Championship

- The JOB Squad (Bob Holly & Scorpio) defeated The Acolytes (Bradshaw & Faarooq) by DQ

- Mankind defeated Shane McMahon (w/ Gerald Brisco & Pat Patterson) by DQ

- The Headbangers defeated D-Lo Brown in a handicap match

- D-Generation X (Triple H & X-Pac) (w/ Billy Gunn, Chyna & The Road Dogg) vs. The Corporation (Test & The Rock) (w/ Ken Shamrock, Shawn Michaels & The Big Bossman) ended in a no contest

WWF Smackdown: December 21, 2000

at Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte Coliseum

- The Dudley Boyz defeated Lo Down (w/ Tiger Ali Singh)

- WWF Women's Champion Ivory (w/ The Right to Censor) defeated Jacqueline

- Chris Jericho & The Hardy Boyz (w/ Lita defeated The Radicalz (WWF Intercontinental Champion Chris Benoit, Dean Malenko & Perry Saturn (w/ Terri Runnels)

- WWF European Champion William Regal fought Hardcore Holly to a no contest

WATCH: William Regal vs. Crash Holly' in a European Championship Match

- Crash Holly & Molly Holly defeated Kai En Tai

- WWF Hardcore Champion Steve Blackman defeated Raven

WATCH: Jeff Hardy' vs. Raven' for the Hardcore Championship on SmackDown

- Billy Gunn defeated Steven Richards

- Edge & Christian defeated WWF Tag Team Champions The Rock & The Undertaker to win the titles

WWE Velocity: December 21, 2002

at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa Bay, Florida

- Dark Match: Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin defeated The Shane Twins (Mike Shane & Todd Shane)

- Dark Match: Billy Fives & Scoot Andrews defeated Blake Gale & Sylvain

- Chavo Guerrero defeated Shannon Moore

- Rikishi defeated Shane Andrews

- Bill DeMott defeated Michael Shane

WATCH: Bill DeMott vs. Funaki' on WWE SmackDown'

- Jamie Noble defeated Sho Funaki

WWE Heat: December 21, 2003

at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa, Florida

- Dark match: Mideon defeated Billy Peters

- Dark match: Jim Steele & Mike Barton defeated Brent Dail & Carly Colon

- Garrison Cade & Mark Jindrak defeated Lance Storm & Val Venis

- Victoria defeated Ivory

- Rosey & The Hurricane defeated Shane Twins (Mike Shane & Todd Shane)

- Steven Richards defeated Test

WATCH: Jeff Hardy' vs. Stevie Richards' on WWE' Heat

TNA iMPACT!: December 21, 2006

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Sting defeated Kazarian (w/ Johnny Devine & Martyr )

- Team 3D (Brother Devon & Brother Ray) defeated The Naturals (Andy Douglas & Chase Stevens) (w/ Shane Douglas)

- AJ Styles & Samoa Joe defeated Kurt Angle & Rhino

WATCH: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels' at TNA' Unbreakable 2005

WWE Heat: December 21, 2007

at the HSBC Arena in Buffalo, New York

- Dark match: Drew McIntyre defeated Atlas DaBone

- The Highlanders (Robbie & Rory McAllister) defeated Jim Duggan & Super Crazy

- Snitsky defeated Mike Tolar

- DH Smith defeated Charlie Haas

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: December 21, 2007

at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York

- Dark Match: Kofi Kingston defeated Dave Taylor

- Finlay & Hornswoggle defeated Ranjin Singh & The Great Khali

- CM Punk, Kane & Rey Mysterio defeated Big Daddy V, Mark Henry & Montel Vontavious Porter

- Festus (w/ Jesse) defeated Deuce (w/ Cherry & Domino)

- Batista defeated Edge (c), Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder in a World Heavyweight Title Three On One Handicap Match

WWE Monday Night RAW: December 21, 2009

at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa, Florida. The Guest Host was Johnny Damon

WATCH: Johnny Damon as RAW Guest Host - Raw, December 21, 2009

- Melina, Gail Kim & Kelly Kelly defeated Maryse, Jillian Hall & Alicia Fox

WATCH: Melina, Gail Kim & Kelly Kelly vs. Maryse, Jillian Hall & Alicia Fox' on WWE RAW'

- Kofi Kingston, Evan Bourne & Mark Henry defeated The Legacy (Randy Orton, Ted DiBiase & Cody Rhodes)

WATCH: Kofi Kingston, Evan Bourne, and Mark Henry vs. Legacy on WWE RAW'

- John Cena defeated Jack Swagger

WATCH: John Cena vs. Jack Swagger' on WWE RAW'

- Chris Masters (w/ Eve Torres) defeated Carlito

WATCH: Chris Masters vs. Carlito' on WWE RAW'

- Sheamus defeated Montel Vontavious Porter

WATCH: MVP' vs. WWE Champion Sheamus on WWE RAW'

- The Miz defeated Santino Marella

WATCH: Santino Claus vs. The Miz on WWE RAW'

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: December 21, 2010

at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

- Dark Match: Trent Baretta defeated Abraham Washington

- Randy Orton defeated The Miz by DQ

- Santino Marella (w/ Vladimir Kozlov) defeated Chavo Guerrero

WATCH: Santino Marella vs. Chavo Guerrero: SmackDown, December 21, 2010

- Drew McIntyre defeated Kaval

WATCH: Kaval vs. Drew Mcintyre: SmackDown, December 21, 2010

- Kofi Kingston & Rey Mysterio defeated Jack Swagger & Alberto Del Rio

WATCH: Rey Mysterio & Kofi Kingston vs. Alberto Del Rio' & Jack Swagger: SmackDown, December 21, 2010

- John Cena defeated Dolph Ziggler & Vickie Guerrero in a 2 on 1 handicap match (WATCH HERE)

- Dark Match: Edge (c) defeated Kane to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

Ring of Honor Wrestling: December 21, 2009

at the The Arena, formally the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling

- Chris Hero defeated Kyle O'Reilly

- Necro Butcher defeated Joey Ryan via disqualification

WATCH: Necro Butcher - The Crazy Man of ROH

- Colt Cabana defeated Claudio Castagnoli in a Pick Six Challenge match

Lana Austin & Ruby Summers vs. Nixon Newell & Violet O'Hara - Tidal Wrestling: December 21, 2014



WWE NXT: December 21, 2010

at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

- Jacob Novak (w/ Dolph Ziggler) defeated Johnny Curtis (w/ JTG)

- Byron Saxton, Chris Masters & Natalya defeated Brodus Clay, Maryse & Ted DiBiase

WWE NXT: December 21, 2011

at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia

- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated Derrick & Johnny (Derrick Bateman & Johnny Curtis)

- Trent Barreta defeated Curt Hawkins (w/ Tyler Reks) (aka MCM)

- Kaitlyn defeated Maxine

- Tyson Kidd defeated Percy Watson

- Titus O'Neil defeated JTG (w/ Tamina)

WWE Classics on Demand present "Season's Beatings" December 2011



WWE Superstars: December 21, 2012

at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Best of August 20, 2012 Monday Night RAW # 1004: Dolph Ziggler (w/ Vickie Guerrero) defeated Chris Jericho in a WWE Contract vs. Money In The Bank Contract Match

WWE Monday Night RAW (Slammy Awards): December 21, 2015

at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

- Kane defeated Bray Wyatt (w/ Braun Stowman, Luke Harper & Erick Rowan) by DQ (WATCH HERE)

- The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Braun Stowman, Luke Harper & Erick Rowan) defeated Kane, Tommy Dreamer & The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) (WATCH HERE)

- Kevin Owens defeated Dolph Ziggler (WATCH HERE)

- Alberto Del Rio (w/ Sheamus, Rusev & King Barrett) defeated Jack Swagger (WATCH HERE)

- The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (WATCH HERE)

- Rusev (w/ Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio & King Barrett) defeated Neville by submission (WATCH HERE)

- Becky Lynch (w/ Charlotte) defeated Brie Bella by submission (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: 14 Daredevil Moves off the Top of Steel Cages

- Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus (w/ Rusev, Alberto Del Rio & King Barrett) in a Steel Cage match

WATCH: John Cena vs. Sheamus in a Steel Cage Match at Money In The Bank 2010

WATCH: Daniel Bryan' vs. Wade Barrett' - Steel Cage Match: SmackDown, Aug. 23, 2013

Follow Chris George on Twitter @GetDown

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.