- Above are highlights from last week's Lucha Underground episode.

- Tonight's Lucha Underground episode will feature the Final Brawl for The Battle of The Bulls with Cage, PJ Black, Mack and Jeremiah Crane, plus Sexy Star vs. Johnny Mundo inside a steel cage for the Lucha Underground Title. Below is the synopsis and video preview for tonight:

"The tournament winner gets a title shot against the winner between Johnny Mundo and Sexy Star; Drago's fate is revealed."

TONIGHT! The Epic Title Rematch IN A CAGE!! A BRAND NEW #LuchaUnderground 8pm ET only on @ElReyNetwork! pic.twitter.com/l5upkCv9VW — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) December 21, 2016

- Speaking of Mundo, El Rey posted this "Welcome To Slamtown" music video:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.