- Above are highlights from last week's Lucha Underground episode.
"The tournament winner gets a title shot against the winner between Johnny Mundo and Sexy Star; Drago's fate is revealed."
TONIGHT! The Epic Title Rematch IN A CAGE!! A BRAND NEW #LuchaUnderground 8pm ET only on @ElReyNetwork! pic.twitter.com/l5upkCv9VW— Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) December 21, 2016
- Speaking of Mundo, El Rey posted this "Welcome To Slamtown" music video:
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.