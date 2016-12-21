- Above is a new US Exclusive TNA Xplosion match with Mandrews vs. Bad Bones.
- Jeremy Borash noted on Twitter that footage was just filmed for an upcoming "House Hardy" DVD in 2017. Matt confirmed the DVD with this tweet and PWInsider reports that extras and deleted scenes are expected to be included.
A Digital Video Disc of my #BROKENBrilliance has been ordered by the #7Deities.— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 20, 2016
These ILLUSTRIOUS events must be documented for POSTERITY.
