- 2K this week announced availability of the first update to WWE SuperCard Season 3, which features the Throwback Plus Pack for iOS and Android devices:

* WWE SuperCard series debut of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's "Mankind" character;* Season 3 debut of WWE Hall of Famers Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Lita and Trish Stratus, as well as WWE Superstars Undertaker, Triple H, Daniel Bryan and more.

In addition to the Throwback Plus Pack, the update includes leaderboard rewards for the game's Ranked and Royal Rumble modes, where for the first time in WWE SuperCard history, top players will be rewarded with Credits and the following improvements:

* Draft in events and modes with a single, universal rating from Ranked Mode;

* Miscellaneous bug fixes & improvements.

Full details can be found in developer Cat Daddy's blog post here. You can also check out a photo gallery of the cards in the update - which includes cards for Austin, Bryan, Stratus, Flair, Lita and Mankind - on our Facebook page at Facebook.com/WrestlingINC.

- As noted, Dave Meltzer recently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the plans is for the Charlotte vs. Bayley feud to peak at WrestleMania. He added on Twitter yesterday that Sasha Banks is also "scheduled for a big match on that show."

