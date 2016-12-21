- Xavier Woods is now doing a FIFA 17 tournament on his "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel. The tourney kicks off in the video above with Sami Zayn vs. Neville.
- WWE Network is celebrating 1 million Twitter followers today. They tweeted the following on the social media milestone:
The milestones just keep coming for @WWENetwork...— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 21, 2016
ONE MILLION @Twitter followers! Thank you, @WWEUniverse! #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/oxNe0M2WGy
