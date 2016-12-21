- Nikki Bella shows off her secret butt muscle workout in this new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.
- Creativity Magazine has named The Rock to their 2016 "50 Most Creative People of the Year" list. They wrote the following on The Great One, calling his nod a no-brainer:
It's a no-brainer that Dwane @TheRock Johnson made our #Creativity50. It was kinda his year. https://t.co/iRfiGCOH1k pic.twitter.com/6PwUBN3tMs— Creativity Editors (@creativitymag) December 21, 2016
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.