Another week of WWE TV is finished and the two brands continue to fight for supremacy, so what better way to decide than hearing from you, the wrestling fans. If you missed out on Raw, click here for the results and if you missed out on SmackDown Live, click here for the results of Tuesday night's show.

The question is simple: Which show did you think was better this week: Raw or SmackDown Live? Did Braun Strowman's destruction of everything from Roman Reigns to Christmas trees top your list or was Miz getting slapped even better?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow morning we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

The video above is the "Top 10" moments from Raw and below is the "Top 10" moments from SmackDown Live.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.