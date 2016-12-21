Welcome to WrestlingINC's coverage of WWE NXT. Tonight's episode will feature a fatal four-way match for the number one contendership to the NXT Championship. Participants include Andrade "Cien" Almas, Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger, and Bobby Roode. Former WWE Tough Enough competitor Daria Berenato also takes on one half of the Aussie Diva Duo, Billie Kay.

To let others know about our coverage, click the SHARE buttons on the page. Hit the REFRESH button on your browser for the most up-to-date results.

- Tom Phillips and the crew welcomes us to this evening's episode. We go straight to the ring for women's division action.

Billie Kay vs. Daria Berenato

Daria's entrance music and and lighting fits her perfectly. The Aussie duo looking great as per usual. Daria goes straight for the take down, but Billie Kay able to counter. Sliding knee from Daria. Royce lending a helping hand from the outside leading to a suplex from Kay. Whip from Daria and a big double leg take down after a flurry of clotheslines. The gloves are off and Daria means business. Billie Kay regroups on the outside. Daria attacks Royce to get to her formal opponent, but Royce trips up Daria on the way back in and sends her into the apron. Big boot from Billie Kay gets the win.

Winner via Pinfall: Billie Kay

- After the match, the duo take mics and say this will be anyone's fate that faces them. They call out Asuka and say they're the competition she's looking for.

- Wasting no time with this jam packed episode. Let's head back to the ring for tag team action.

Authors of Pain vs. Anthony Bowens & John Ortagun

Bowens is the first sacrificial lamb and is tossed around like a rag doll. AOP stares down the other jobber and trap him in their grasps. Big power bomb from one on top of the other and they have a bad landing. The official calls the match early after the apparent injury.

Winners via Official Stoppage: Authors of Pain

- Post-match, Paul Ellering says all roads run through San Antonio. He says it doesn't matter whether it's against Revival or DIY, but AOP will be the next tag team champs.

- Replay of the Billie Kay/Peyton Royce promo. Backstage with Asuka. Says they're no competition and need to be careful. Nikki Cross appears around the corner and takes off with a menacing laugh.

- Review of last week's first round matches to get into the fatal four-way. Love the way they had talents cut in set promos on the importance of the opportunity.

#1 Contender's Fatal Four-Way Match

Bobby Roode vs. Tye Dillinger vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Roderick Strong

Roode makes his glorious entrance. Quickly brought down a peg by Almas' entrance. Doesn't quite feel like the Full Sail crowd has connected to Roddy, but Dillinger has become super over in recent months. Looking forward to this one.

The bell rings and they let the crowd get their chants out of the way before going at it. Roode rolls out, but gets trapped in by Strong and Dillinger. Almas comes to the rescue and we get a one-on-one between he and Strong for a moment before heading to break. Quick commercial and Almas making like UPS and delivering kicks. Smug heel Almas is better than face suspendered Almas. He fakes the double knees and simply slaps Strong. Roderick not a fan and sends in a chop. Almas heads up top and Tye joins him. Almas elbows him down and sets him up beside Strong. They split but Almas rolls through and is met by some Strong knees. Face-off between Dillinger and Strong but they're Roode-ly interrupted. Master of the back breaker, Strong puts Roode across the knee. Roode slows the pace after he stops Strong's hot streak. A bit of ground and pound mixed in with a few rest holds. Roode smartly surveying the landscape and taking out anyone trying to enter the ring. Strong able to create space, sending Roode to the outside. He makes a rolling dive to the outside taking out all three of his compatriots as we head to break.

Back from break and Roode back in control. Roode attempts a cover with the aid of the ropes, but official spots him. Suplex to Dillinger. Conventional cover this time for a two. Buster from Strong followed by running knees and forearms. He takes Roode up top, but Almas joins, and so does Dillinger. Tower of Doom! Almas may have gotten the worst of that one. All four men down but the Perfect Ten the first up. Shots to Almas, ducks a corner attack, and back on the prowl. Roll-up from Dillinger for a two. Boo/yay spot from Almas/Dillinger with "Cien" is greater than "Diez." Strong in with his signature kick to Almas. Pin on Almas for the three. Almas eliminated.

Dillinger and Strong with some friendly competition. Big slam from Roddy, kickout by Tye. Tye Breaker out of nowhere and pins Strong for the elimination!

We have our rematch from Toronto as Roode and Dillinger remain. House afire from Dillinger with the crowd firmly behind him. Roll-up for a two. Bobby slows the pace with a big clothesline. Roode enters a chair into the equation, goes for a shot, but is met with a super kick. Cover and near fall! NXT chant rings out in appreciation from the crowd. Roode uses the ropes as a slingshot to Dillinger's neck. Roode goes up top, gets caught, but turns it into a spine buster. Dillinger reverses the DDT into the Tye Breaker. One, Two, NOOO. Dillinger looks distraught and goes to the top with his opponent. Looking for a top rope Tye Breaker. Roode fights out, catches Tye, and crotch shots him into the turnbuckle. Roode goes straight into the Glorious DDT and makes the pin for the win. Roode is your new number one contender.

Winner via Pinfall & New #1 Contender: Bobby Roode

- Highlights from the match. As we head off the air, Roode celebrates in the ring as Dillinger once again falls in defeat in a big match.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.