- As seen above is Matt Hardy's rendition of "The 12 Days of Deletion." TNA will be having a Hardy Family New Year Special on December 29th, 2016 on POP.

- EVOLVE put out a mini-documentary, "Earning a Contract," on two of their newly signed wrestlers: Chris Dickinson and Jaka. Both wrestlers started their new run with the company at EVOLVE 72 and EVOLVE 73.

Matt Hardy Talks Wanting To Delete Donald Trump And Hillary Clinton, People Today Being Broken, More
See Also
Matt Hardy Talks Wanting To Delete Donald Trump And Hillary Clinton, People Today Being Broken, More

- Last night, Matt and Jeff Hardy worked a show along with Ryback, the three took a picture together in the ring. Ryback left the WWE in August of this year and has been working the indie scene along with working on a book and a nutritional supplement line.


Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles