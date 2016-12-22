- As seen above is Matt Hardy's rendition of "The 12 Days of Deletion." TNA will be having a Hardy Family New Year Special on December 29th, 2016 on POP.

- EVOLVE put out a mini-documentary, "Earning a Contract," on two of their newly signed wrestlers: Chris Dickinson and Jaka. Both wrestlers started their new run with the company at EVOLVE 72 and EVOLVE 73.

- Last night, Matt and Jeff Hardy worked a show along with Ryback, the three took a picture together in the ring. Ryback left the WWE in August of this year and has been working the indie scene along with working on a book and a nutritional supplement line.

FEED US MORE.



EAT & DELETE. pic.twitter.com/yK6oSsUlVn — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 21, 2016

