- As seen above, WWE posted the full match of Randy Orton vs. Triple H. The match was for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at the 2005 Royal Rumble. Right now, Orton is in The Wyatt Family, who are currently the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Triple H is now working a part-time wrestling schedule these days, but expect a program with Seth Rollins in the near future.

Lana recently made the cover of Inside Weddings to discuss her own wedding in Malibu. Lana married Rusev in July of this year and the two are currently on this season of Total Divas

- Cliff Compton, who previously worked in the WWE as Domino, tweeted out that CM Punk gave him one of his WWE titles. The two were going through Punk's storage unit, Compton liked the title, and Punk gave it to him for a Christmas present. Compton also mentioned that it is the legit title that Punk used as champion and was extremely heavy. CM Punk and WWE had a nasty break-up in 2014, which led to his retirement and a lawsuit, thanks to a podcast Punk did with Colt Cabana.

