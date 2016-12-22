- As seen above, The Rock recently posted to his YouTube channel "Twas the Night Before Rockmas." The Rock, aka "Dwanta Claus," retells this classic Christmas story, and gets in a solid dig against his buddy, Kevin Hart, along the way. Rock's YouTube channel currently has over 1.5 million subscribers.

- New on the shelves, Toys "R" Us are now selling exclusively WWE 4-inch Metals Diecast Action Figures. The line includes "Demon" Finn Balor, John Cena, Brock Lesnar and Paige. You can check out the Balor figure below:


The Rock Makes 'Creative People' List, Nikki Bella Secret Muscle Workout Video, WWE Stock
- For the last few days, through a series of photos, John Cena has been plugging the upcoming Madison Square Garden show (12/26) on his Instagram. Cena is known to post only photos without explanation on this account, here is his latest:

A photo posted by John Cena (@johncena)


