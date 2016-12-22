- Renee Young, Corey Graves, Tom Phillips, The New Day, Enzo Amore, Big Cass, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Bayley, Lana, Dolph Ziggler and others recite "The Night Before Christmas" in this new video.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar is most likely to have a breakout year in 2017 - Apollo Crews, Big Cass, Baron Corbin, Carmella, American Alpha, Dana Brooke, Jack Gallagher, Emma, Neville or Nia Jax. As of this writing, 24% voted for Cass while 16% voted for Corbin and Neville, 13% for Crews, 9% for Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, 8% for Emma and 6% for Jax.

- There is no new episode of Total Divas scheduled for next Wednesday night on the E! channel. As of this writing, cable guides have the "No Strings Attached" movie with Ashton Kutcher scheduled to air from 8pm until 10:30pm. An episode of "Botched" airs after that. According to E!, Total Divas will return with a new episode on January 4th at 9pm EST.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.