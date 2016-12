Birthdays:

- Luke Gallows (born December 22, 1983)



***

WWF Championship Wrestling: December 22, 1984

at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York

- David Sammartino defeated Terry Manton

- David Schultz defeated Joe Mirto

- Jimmy Snuka & Tonga Kid defeated Rusty Brooks & Terry Gibbs

- Tony Atlas defeated Gino Carabello

- Big John Studd & Ken Patera (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Jim Powers & Jose Luis Rivera

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: December 22, 1990

at the War Memorial Auditorium in Rochester, New York

- Rick Martel defeated Jim McPherson

- Randy Savage (w/ Queen Sherri) defeated Koko B. Ware

- The British Bulldog defeated Chris Duffy

- The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) (c) defeated Black Bart & The Black Demon to retain the WWF World Tag Team Championship

- The Orient Express (Sato & Tanaka) (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Mike Durham & Mike Pocari

WWF Wrestling Challenge: December 22, 1991

at the Springfield Civic Center in Springfield, Massachusetts

- Virgil defeated The Brooklyn Brawler

- Skinner defeated Russ Greenberg

- The New Foundation (Jim Neidhart & Owen Hart) defeated The Executioners (Executioner 1 & Executioner 2)

- Jimmy Snuka defeated Brian Donahue

- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Glen Ruth & Jason Headings

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: December 22, 1996

at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

- Dark match: Hunter Hearst Helmsley (c) defeated Ahmed Johnson by DQ to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Dark match: Aldo Montoya defeated Mike Awesome

- Dark match: Marc Mero defeated ???

- Dark match: Savio Vega defeated Vader by Count Out

- Dark match: Phineas I. Godwinn defeated The Stalker

- Dark match: Faarooq defeated Alex Porteau

- Dark match: Cibernetico & Pierroth defeated Bruno Sassi & Marty Garner

- Dark match: Sycho Sid (c) defeated The Sultan to retain the WWF Championship

- Dark match: Shawn Michaels & The Undertaker defeated Mankind & Vader

- Pierroth defeated Matt Hardy

- Owen Hart & The British Bulldog (w/ Clarence Mason) (c) defeated Jesse Jammes & Savio Vega to retain the WWF World Tag Team Championship

- Steve Austin defeated Jason Ahrndt (2:02)

- The Undertaker defeated Diesel by DQ

WCW/NWO Monday Nitro: December 22, 1997

in the Macon Coliseum in Macon, Georgia

- Non Title Match: Fit Finlay defeated Eddie Guerrero by count-out

- Steve McMichael defeated Meng

- Six Man Tag Team Match: Hector Guerrero, Juventud Guerrera & Rey Misterio Jr. defeated La Parka, Psychosis & Silver King

- Chris Benoit defeated Hammer by DQ

- Rick Steiner defeated Scott Norton by DQ

- WCW United States Heavyweight Title Match: Curt Hennig (c) defeated Disco Inferno.

- Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) defeated Lodi & Riggs

- Buff Bagwell defeated Chris Jericho

- Randy Savage defeated Lex Luger

WWF Monday Night RAW: December 22, 1997

at the Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts

- Thrasher (w/ Mosh) defeated Henry Godwinn (w/ Phineas Godwinn ) by disqualification

- Rocky Maivia (w/ D-Lo Brown, Faarooq & Kama Mustafa) (c) vs. The Undertaker ended in a no contest in a WWF Intercontinental Championship match (WATCH HERE)

- Marc Mero (w/ Sable) defeated Scott Taylor

- Kurrgan (w/ The Jackyl) defeated 8-Ball

- Ken Shamrock defeated D-Lo Brown

- Triple H (w/ Chyna) defeated Shawn Michaels (c) to win the WWF European Championship

- Dark Match: The Undertaker defeated Triple H (w/ Chyna) in a Casket match

WWF Jakked: December 22, 2001

in Lafayette, Louisiana

- Dark match: Sean Hill defeated Brian Gamble

- Dark match: Crash defeated ???

- Spike Dudley defeated Rod Steele

- Perry Saturn defeated Brian Gamble

- Funaki defeated Sean Hill

TNA Xplosion: December 22, 2002

in Nashville, Tennessee at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds

- Arrick Andrews defeated Derrick King

- Rick Santel defeated Chris Gatlin

WWE Heat: December 22, 2002

at the TD Waterhouse Centre in Orlando, Florida

- Johnny Stamboli defeated Al Snow

- Tommy Dreamer & Spike Dudley defeated Scoot Andrews & Michael Shane

- Jacqueline defeated Molly Holly

- The Hurricane defeated Raven

TNA Xplosion: December 22, 2006

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Petey Williams defeated Alex Shelley

- Eric Young defeated Chris Sabin

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: December 22, 2006

at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia

- Dark Match: Jimmy Wang Yang defeated Jamie Noble

- Batista defeated Sylvan

- Chris Benoit (c) defeated Chavo Guerrero (w/ Vickie Guerrero) by DQ to retain the WWE United States Championship

- Johnny Nitro (w/ Joey Mercury & Melina) defeated Matt Hardy

- Ashley & Layla defeated Jillian & Kristal

- Kane & The Undertaker defeated Finlay & King Booker

WWE Monday Night RAW: December 22, 2008

at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

- Shawn Michaels defeated Kane in a Race To The Rumble Tournament First Round Match

- Kofi Kingston defeated Manu (w/ Cody Rhodes)

- Melina & Mickie James defeated Jillian Hall & Layla

- John Bradshaw Layfield defeated Rey Mysterio by DQ in a Race To The Rumble Tournament First Round Match

- Randy Orton defeated Batista by non-appearance in a Race To The Rumble Tournament First Round Match

- Chris Jericho defeated CM Punk in a Race To The Rumble Tournament First Round Match

- John Cena & Trish Stratus defeated Beth Phoenix & Santino Marella

TNA Xplosion: December 22, 2008

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Roxxi & Taylor Wilde defeated The Beautiful People (Angelina Love & Velvet Sky) (w/ Cute Kip) (Special Referee: Traci Brooks)

ECW on Sci-Fi: December 22, 2009

at the Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida

- ECW Homecoming Qualifying match: Yoshi Tatsu defeated Jack Swagger

- ECW Homecoming Qualifying match: Vance Archer defeated Goldust

- Zack Ryder defeated Tommy Dreamer

- The Abraham Washington Show

WWE Superstars: December 22, 2011

at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia

- Alex Riley defeated Michael McGillicutty

- Air Boom (Evan Bourne & Kofi Kingston) defeated Curt Hawkins & Tyler Reks

- Justin Gabriel defeated Heath Slater

- Hunico defeated Ezekiel Jackson

TNA iMPACT!: December 22, 2011

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- AJ Styles & Kazarian defeated Christopher Daniels & Rob Van Dam in a Wild Card Tag Team Tournament Quarter Final Match

- Anthony Nese [1] defeated Zema Ion [1] in a TNAW X-Division Title #1 Contendership Best Out Of Three Series Match #2

- Brooke Tessmacher vs. Tara ended in a no contest (with Madison Rayne as Special guest referee)

- Eric Young & ODB defeated Anarquia & Shannon Moore (w/ Rosita & Sarita) in a Wild Card Tag Team Tournament Quarter Final Match

- Jeff Hardy & Sting defeated Bobby Roode & Bully Ray in a street fight

WWE Saturday Morning Slam: December 22, 2012

at CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, Louisiana

- The Miz defeated Justin Gabriel in a Best of October 13, 2012 Saturday Morning Slam # 8

- Rey Mysterio defeated Michael McGillicutty in a Best of October 6, 2012 Saturday Morning Slam # 7

Heidi Lovelace vs. Jordynne Grace - IWA Mid-South Wrestling: December 22, 2013



WWE Monday Night RAW: December 22, 2014 (RAW Christmas!)

at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

- John Cena defeated Seth Rollins (w/ J&J Security (Jamie Noble & Joey Mercury)

- Fandango (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated Jack Swagger (WATCH HERE)

- R-Truth defeated Adam Rose (WATCH HERE)

- Roman Reigns defeated The Big Show by Count Out

- Natalya (w/ Tyson Kidd) defeated Brie Bella (w/ Nikki Bella) (WATCH HERE)

- Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando) & El Torito defeated Gold & Stardust

- Dolph Ziggler (c) defeated Luke Harper to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Naomi, Alicia Fox & Emma defeated Cameron, Paige & Summer Rae in a Santa's Little Helpers Match

- The Miz (w/ Damien Mizdow) defeated Jey Uso (w/ Jimmy Uso) (WATCH HERE)

- Bray Wyatt defeated Dean Ambrose in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight Match

WWE Main Event: December 22, 2015

on the Hulu Plus at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

- Tyler Breeze (w/ Summer Rae) defeated Goldust

- Bo Dallas defeated Fandango

- Jack Swagger defeated The Miz

WWE Super Smackdown Live!: December 22, 2015

at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

- The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) (c) (w/ Xavier Woods) defeated The Lucha Dragons (Sin Cara & Kalisto) to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

- The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Braun Stowman, Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley), Kane & Ryback

- Alberto Del Rio & Rusev (w/ Sheamus & King Barrett) defeated The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (WATCH HERE)

- Neville & Titus O'Neil (w/ Santino Marella) defeated The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) (w/ Stardust) (WATCH HERE)

- Charlotte defeated Brie Bella by submission (WATCH HERE)

- Dean Ambrose (c) defeated Kevin Owens & Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat Match to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

