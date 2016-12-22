- Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" FIFA 17 tournament continues in this new video with Rusev taking on WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns.

- The final rating for Tuesday's WWE SmackDown was a 1.88, up from last week's 1.71 rating. As noted before, Tuesday's show drew 2.637 million viewers, up from last week's 2.361 million viewers.

- Seth Rollins is currently on vacation in Mexico while some of his Instagram followers are going crazy over his new girlfriend, who is vacationing with him. Some of the comments on the IG photos below are truly disturbing. Rollins' new girlfriend is a woman named Sarah, who apparently works at Underground Chicago Nightclub and is a friend of pro wrestler Scarlett Bordeaux. Below are some of their photos from this week:

Here they are hanging out this past October:

