Source: Finn Balor

As noted, WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor was at last week's press conference in London, where Triple H revealed the upcoming UK Championship tournament. The Sun has some more highlights from Balor at the presser:

"Myself and Neville have been friends since 2002 and had similar journeys so it has not just been injuries that have encouraged us to lean on each other. It's been the adjusting to dojos in Japan or upping sticks and moving to America, the adjustment of working for WWE. So me and Neville have leaned on each other for everything over the last couple of years.

"It was unfortunate what happened to both of us but I try to look at the positive situations from everything and for me timing was bad but I have the chance to step back and assess where I am and maybe come back a little bit rejuvenated."

Being out of action:

"This is the first bit of time off I have had in about 10 years so to have this unfortunate break – which I wish didn't happen – you have to make a positive out of a negative and I have learnt a lot of the last couple of months. I think being able to not worry about everything around me has helped. If I cannot affect a situation I take myself out of it.

"I don't pay much attention to the news or what's happening in politics and I applied that to wrestling because it is not important to me right now. What is important to me is getting my shoulder 100 percent right. So I took myself out of the WWE Performance Center and took myself down to Birmingham, Alabama where they are one of the leading specialists in shoulder rehabilitation and working seven hours a day down there to try to make it back for WrestleMania."

You can read more highlights from Balor at The Sun by clicking here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.