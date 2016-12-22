- The latest Fight Network Flashback video above looks at EC3's top 5 moments in TNA. EC3 defeating Kurt Angle to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship topped the list.

- As noted, tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling will be a "Best of 2016" episode, while next week's show will feature the fallout from Total Nonstop Deletion. Our Impact Wrestling viewing parties will be preempted for these shows, and will be back with the January 5th episode of Impact.

