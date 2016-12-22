- The latest Fight Network Flashback video above looks at EC3's top 5 moments in TNA. EC3 defeating Kurt Angle to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship topped the list.

- Dave Meltzer noted in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Billy Corgan and former TNA head writer Dave Lagana met with ROH three weeks ago in Baltimore, MD. There were no details on what the meeting was about. As noted, Corgan and Anthem Sports & Entertainment reached an agreement last month to pay back Corgan's loans to TNA and drop his lawsuit against the company. Corgan has expressed interest in continuing to be involved in the business.

Billy Corgan On If Dixie Carter Is Dumb, Being Lied To About WWE, TNA Settlement, Future Litigation
See Also
Billy Corgan On If Dixie Carter Is Dumb, Being Lied To About WWE, TNA Settlement, Future Litigation

- As noted, tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling will be a "Best of 2016" episode, while next week's show will feature the fallout from Total Nonstop Deletion. Our Impact Wrestling viewing parties will be preempted for these shows, and will be back with the January 5th episode of Impact.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles