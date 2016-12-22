Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Last night's episode of WWE Total Divas on the E! network drew 705,000 viewers. This is up 27% from last week's 556,000 viewers and is a new high for season 6. Last night's show was the first in a new timeslot - 9pm EST instead of 8pm EST.

This week's Total Divas ranked #12 on the Cable Top 150, an increase from the previous week's show, which ranked #19.

Below is a look at the viewership breakdown for this season:

Episode 1: 632,000 viewers

Episode 2: 461,000 viewers

Episode 3: 595,000 viewers

Episode 4: 563,000 viewers

Episode 5: 556,000 viewers

Episode 6: 705,000 viewers

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.