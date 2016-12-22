- Earlier we posted the compilation video of various WWE Superstars reciting "The Night Before Christmas." WWE posted these videos with Enzo Amore, Big Cass and The New Day reciting the entire story:

- WWE stock was down 1.38% today, closing at $18.61 per share. Today's high was $19.01 and the low was $18.56.

- As seen below, John Cena was back at Hard Knocks South in Tampa today preparing for his WWE ring return. Cena will be back at Monday's WWE live event from Madison Square Garden and then will return to TV the next night on SmackDown.

@JohnCena always pulls his weight around here!... Get it? Because deadlifts and pulling and stuff? Whatever. My mom says it was funny. pic.twitter.com/LdPTag6kbX — Hard Nocks South (@HardNocksSouth) December 22, 2016

