Source: People Magazine

People has an article here about Joanie "Chyna" Laurer's autopsy report, which revealed that she had ingested painkillers oxycodone and oxymorphone, as well as Valium, nordiazepam (a muscle relaxant) and temazepam (a sleeping aide) and mixed them with alcohol. It was noted that bottles of prescription medication where found around her apartment, and she was found "with a bloody purge and foam coming from her nose and mouth."

"She had been a little emotionally strained. She was really confronting some demons and she may have been taking a little bit more than normal," Chyna's former manager Anthony Anzaldo said. "Every couple of days she'd be a little bit off of her game, a little loopy, like maybe she had taken too much but she was still coherent."

Chyna was found dead this past April at her apartment in Redondo Beach, California. She was 45 years old. Anzaldo was the person who found her body at her apartment. He was filming the "Reconstruction of Chyna" documentary when he walked in to check on her, unaware of what had happened.

