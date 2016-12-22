- As seen above, Cathy Kelley talked about the numerous WWE Superstars who jumped on Twitter to react to Renee Young slapping The Miz. On this week's SmackDown, Miz called out Renee and Dean's relationship in a disrespectful manner and got slapped in the face for his comments. Wrestlers who reacted include: Becky Lynch, Rusev, and Lana.

- Update from an earlier article , The New Day will appear on Let's Make A Deal tomorrow. The show recently posted a clip of their appearance on their Twitter account:

- Stephanie McMahon posted a "Throwback Thursday" photo of herself when she modeled WWE merchandise for their catalogs.

#tbt my first official job at @wwe!

