- As seen above, Cathy Kelley talked about the numerous WWE Superstars who jumped on Twitter to react to Renee Young slapping The Miz. On this week's SmackDown, Miz called out Renee and Dean's relationship in a disrespectful manner and got slapped in the face for his comments. Wrestlers who reacted include: Becky Lynch, Rusev, and Lana.
.@WWE's #TheNewDay plays Smash for Cash & more tomorrow on #LMAD's Family Christmas show! Don't miss it! @TrueKofi @WWEBigE @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/HdCcJEZ1jv— Let's Make a Deal (@letsmakeadeal) December 22, 2016
- Stephanie McMahon posted a "Throwback Thursday" photo of herself when she modeled WWE merchandise for their catalogs.
