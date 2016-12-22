- The UFC will provide viewers with some Christmas Eve magic, as a special two-hour broadcast of UFC 206 will air on FOX. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET and features four of the key bouts from the recent card in Toronto.

Included in the special will be the main event that witnessed Max Holloway earn the interim featherweight title with a stoppage over Anthony Pettis. Also, Donald Cerrone's win vs. Matt Brown and the "Fight of the Year" contender between Cub Swanson and Dooho Choi will be shown.

- Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris Justino was notified by the USADA that an out-of-competition drug test provided in December has come back positive for a banned substance. The collection came on December 5 and is a "potential anti-doping violation."

The UFC released a statement Thursday afternoon:

The UFC organization was formally notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on December 5, 2016. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Consistent with all previous potential anti-doping violations, additional information or UFC statements will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

Cyborg's boyfriend and representative, Ray Elbe, posted a message on "The Underground" in an attempt to clear up the situation.

"Not for a steroid, and she has a prescription as part of the post fight therapy she's been receiving due to the severe weight cut," Elbe wrote. "This has been known for a few days, and Cris' doctor has been in direct contact with USADA turning over all the necessary patient files to document the reasons Cris needs the medication.

"Cris had issues with her kidneys and blood pressure, and that's part of a prescription she's been seeking for therapy. Cris doctor works with several Olympic and UFC athletes who are also under USADA testing and this was part of the treatment given to her the Monday after the weigh-ins.

