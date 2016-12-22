- The Torture Chamber Pro Wrestling Dojo in Montreal posted the video above of WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens visiting the school. Owens credited the school for his success and urged anyone that is interested in joining the business to check it out.

"With 100% certainty I can say that if it weren't for the time I spent here, this [WWE Universal Championship] wouldn't be on my shoulder right now," Owens said.

- As noted, WWE signed Mickie James to a new multi-year deal for the SmackDown brand. Dave Meltzer noted at F4WOnline today that James underwent her WWE physicals today in Pittsburgh.

