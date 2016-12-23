Source: Sports Illustrated

Marty Scurll was interviewed by Sports Illustrated recently. During the interview, Scurll talked about Daniel Bryan being an inspiration, his hit list in Ring of Honor, potential move to WWE and more. Below are some highlights.

"'The Villain' doesn't really have any heroes, as such, but as someone I looked up to more than anyone else and was influenced by, it was the 'American Dragon' Bryan Danielson. Daniel Bryan is the reason I wanted to come to Ring of Honor. I watched all those years and saw his body of work in Ring of Honor, and it appealed to me so much. I was just in awe of his work. For me, he's the best wrestler of all time. I wanted to follow in his first footsteps in order for me to become the best wrestler in the world and the best wrestler of all time. People might laugh at that, but I believe I can do it, and that's why I've come to Ring of Honor. I'd love to follow in Bryan Danielson's footsteps in Ring of Honor and go even further, then get knighted by the queen, which I shall do."

Potential WWE move:

"Right now, I'm very much concentrated on conquering Ring of Honor piece by piece. The WWE has the largest amount of eyes on it and is the biggest wrestling company in the world. It would be a huge honor for myself to work there, but am I going to be given the same 'Villain' mic time? I've got a story to tell. Would I get that chance there? I don't know. Yes, it would lead to more eyes, but will it be the character I want to get out there?"

Scurll also talked about Will Ospreay, his character, his ROH hit list and more. You can read the full interview here.

