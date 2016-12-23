- The Bella Twins posted this behind-the-scenes look at a Christmas shoot they did for their dogs, Josie and Winston.

- Natalya has been pulled from the card for Monday's post-Christmas WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City. She was advertised for a Triple Threat with Nikki Bella and Carmella but that match is now a singles. Curt Hawkins has been added to the card as he will be working a six-man, seen below in the updated card:

* John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

* Steel Cage Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

* Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

* The Ascension vs. The Usos vs. Breezango vs. American Alpha vs. Rhyno & Heath Slater vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Randy Orton & Bray Wyatt

* Baron Corbin vs. Kalisto

* Nikki Bella vs. Carmella

* Jack Swagger, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins and The Vaudevillains

