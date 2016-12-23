- As noted, there will be no Total Divas airing next Wednesday but the show will return on Wednesday, January 4th with a new episode. Above is a preview for the show with drama between Paige and Eva Marie heating up. Paige calls Eva a "piece of s--t" in the clip.

WWE has a new poll asking fans who were the breakout Superstars of 2016 - James Ellsworth, Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Heath Slater and Rhyno, Brian Kendrick, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa, RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair or WWE Champion AJ Styles. As of this writing, 61% voted for Styles while 10% voted for Flair, 9% went with Ellsworth, 6% for Braun, 6% for Bryan and 5% for Slater & Rhyno.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley dressed as Santa Claus to deliver gifts to cancer center patients at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, NY yesterday. He tweeted these photos:

Thank you Santa aka @RealMickFoley for spreading some Holiday cheer around @stonybrooku Cancer Center @StonyBrookMed! pic.twitter.com/h8ceZJqk12 — SBU Media Relations (@sbunewsdesk) December 22, 2016

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.