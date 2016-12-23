We're nearing the end of 2016 and that means it's time for WrestlingINC's "Best of 2016" awards! Each day, over the next week, we will present a category that you can vote for in our "Comments" section below. The complete list of winners will then be revealed on the site on Friday, December 30th. Here are the categories and the day they will be posted on:

Friday, Dec. 23 - Breakout Star of the YearSaturday, Dec. 24 - Feud of the YearSunday, Dec. 25 - Tag Team of the YearMonday, Dec. 26 - Woman of the YearTuesday, Dec. 27 - Event of the YearWednesday, Dec. 28 - Match of the YearThursday, Dec. 29 - Wrestler of the Year

The category for today is the "Breakout Star of the Year." This group could include wrestlers making their debuts and finding instant success, or stars that have been around for awhile and have progressed immensely this year. Please enter your choice in the comments section below. A new wrinkle this year is the top four choices in the comments will then be put into a poll and in the next day's "Sound Off" article, you will vote on the winner for that category.

If you would like to look back, here are the winners from 2015 and also the winners from 2014.

