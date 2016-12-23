Source: JR's BBQ

Jim Ross posted his latest blog at JRsBarBQ.com looking at a number of topics across pro wrestling. Here are some highlights:

"How can anyone be shocked that WWE is interested in such UFC stars a Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor? I'd be more shocked to read that WWE was NOT interested in these two notwithstanding Paige VanZant and Sage Northcutt as well. I can't see any of them joining the WWE team full time but can easily see some strategically marketed, big event appearances that would include physicality and could be highly successful."

Talent given realistic storylines:

"The reality oriented dialog between Miz and Renee Young was a timely departure creatively. Same for Nattie and Nikki that I also found to be good TV. Reality based storylines seem to work best as talent's don't have to worry about 'acting,' as a rule, and simply focus on being themselves."

James Ellsworth:

"Can't figure out if James Ellsworth is a face or a heel...or does it matter? Seems like his 15 minutes are fleeting."

Jim Ross also talked about Neville adjusting his moveset and Wrestle Kingdom 11. You can read the full blog by clicking here.

