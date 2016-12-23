- The puppet versions of Aiden English and Simon Gotch try to spread some Christmas cheer backstage at a recent WWE event in this new video.
- Nia Jax posted the following on Instagram today about getting booed and being different:
Every city, every night, the boos get louder and louder. You boo my realness. You boo my potential. You boo my dominance. But mainly, you boo me, because I'm different. You're right, I am different and I'm a beast. You keep cheering the little girls and booing me. And I'll keep being different. #NotLikeMostGirls #JaxsJungle #NiaJax
Every city, every night, the boos get louder and louder. You boo my realness. You boo my potential. You boo my dominance. But mainly, you boo me, because I'm different. You're right, I am different and I'm a beast. You keep cheering the little girls and booing me. And I'll keep being different. #NotLikeMostGirls #JaxsJungle #NiaJax
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.