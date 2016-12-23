- As seen above, WWE posted a video about five Superstars who had the most wins in 2016. The video included: The New Day, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and AJ Styles.

- WWE's latest poll asked: "Which of these gifts would you most like to receive on Christmas?" As of this writing, A hug from Bayley (37 percent), The List of Jericho (19 percent), Russian speaking lessons from Lana (17 percent), Box of Booty-O's cereal (8 percent), Mick Foley's flannel Raw General Manager's jacket (5 percent), One of Chris Jericho's very expensive scarves (5 percent), Tickets to a see a metal concert with Baron Corbin (3 percent), Personalized Tweet from Kevin Owens (3 percent), and a James Ellsworth T-shirt (2 percent).

- On his Instagram, Samoa Joe posted a throwback photo that included Daniel Bryan and a number of other wrestlers. In the caption he simply wrote, "Back in the day." Samoa Joe lost the NXT title back to Shinsuke Nakamura about three weeks ago when the two met in Osaka, Japan.

