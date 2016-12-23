Source: Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T

WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander recently spoke with WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T on his podcast, Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T. Among other things, Alexander talked about needing to work on being more vocal, whether he expected the cruiserweights be on WWE Monday Night RAW or get their own show on WWE Network, and current WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann.

During the show, Alexander admitted that he is naturally quiet and that he has to work on being more vocal.

"That's something I definitely have to work on. I'm naturally a quiet person. I try to stay to myself a lot, but in professional wrestling, I really have to turn myself up to 1,000. It's something I'm really trying to find a way to do a little bit better."

According to Alexander, he expected the WWE Cruiserweight Championship to be defended on NXT, not a main roster show. Moreover, 'Queen City's Favorite Son' did not know of plans for 205 Live at the time of the 2016 WWE Cruiserweight Classic.

"I just expected us to have this tournament. The belt would probably be a part of NXT or something like that. I didn't think it would be on the flagship show. And then, on top of that, get its own show. I was definitely freaking out. It was just happening so fast. There as almost no time to react, honestly."

On the subject of current WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann, Alexander said he loves Swann and that they have known each other for a long time. Alexander admitted that Swann is just as athletic as he is, but way more charismatic.

"Well, first of all, I love Swann. I've known Swann since my earliest days in wrestling. Unless people really know Rich Swann, he's really like that all the time. He's always singing and he's always dancing, all the time, 24/7. That's Rich Swann. But, I don't know, man. To overtake Swann and try to, hopefully, take his position as top guy of the cruiserweight division, it's going to take some thought. I'm not sure yet. He's just as athletic as me. He's ten-times more charismatic than I am and I'm going to be honest about that. But through trial and error I think I'll be able to have his number one day."

Click here to check out the show. If you use any of the quotes that appear in this article, please credit Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

