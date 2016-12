This past Wednesday's episode of Lucha Underground averaged 104,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The number was up a whopping 73% from last week's show, which scored 60,000 viewers, which was their lowest number since the first season for a first-run episode. Last week's episode went head-to-head with WWE Tribute to the Troops.

The replay of Lucha Underground averaged 46,000 viewers, bringing total viewership for the show to 150,000 viewers, up 35% from last week's total of 111,000 viewers.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.