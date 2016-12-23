- WWE posted this video with Christmas messages from international WWE Performance Center talents Tommy End, HoHo Lun, Babatunde Aiyegbusi, Gran Metalik, Adrian Jaoude, Cezar Bononi, Taynara Melo and The Bollywood Boyz.

- WWE stock was down 0.05% today, closing at $18.60 per share. Today's high was $18.74 and the low was $18.44.

- As noted, Total Divas will return to E! with a new episode of Wednesday, January 4th, featuring drama between Paige and Eva Marie, but there will be no new episode next week. Below is the official synopsis for that episode:

"A Win-Wine Situation: Paige attempts to hide a serious neck injury; Nikki wants to start a winery and becomes offended when Brie doesn't take her seriously; Nattie's wrestling character has to turn "bad" and the crowd doesn't know how to react."

