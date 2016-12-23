- Keiji Mutoh aka The Great Muta (born December 23, 1962) turns 54



Jamie Noble (born December 23, 1976) turns 40

- Rob Terry (born December 23, 1980) turns 36



- Arik Cannon (born December 23, 1981) turns 35



NWA Tri-State: December 23, 1968

in Tulsa, Oklahoma

- Sputnik Monroe defeated Skandor Akbar

- Chief Big Heart & Jean Antone defeated Betty Nicoli & Jerry Miller

- Karl von Stroheim & Treach Phillips defeated Danny Hodge & Lorenzo Parente (c) to win the NWA Tri-State United States Tag Team Championship in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

WWF Prime Time Wrestling: December 23, 1986 (Holiday Special)

It's the Christmas episode with some great back and forth commentary between Heenan and Monsoon (WATCH HERE)

- Blackjack Muligan vs. Jimmy Jack Funk

WATCH: Blackjack Muligan vs. Jimmy Jack Funk - WWF Prime Time Wrestling Holiday Special

- SD Jones vs. Iron Mike Sharpe

WATCH: SD Jones vs. Iron Mike Sharpe - WWF Prime Time Wrestling Holiday Special

WATCH: Blackjack Mulligan cuts a Promo - WWF Prime Time Wrestling Holiday Special

WATCH: Jesse Ventura' interviews Andre the Giant - WWF Prime Time Wrestling Holiday Special

- Harley Race vs. Pedro Morales (Former NWA and WWWF Champions go at it.)

WATCH: Harley Race vs. Pedro Morales - WWF Prime Time Wrestling Holiday Special

WATCH: Mean Gene Okerlund' joins Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby "The Brain" Heenan - WWF Prime Time Wrestling Holiday Special

- Dick Slater vs. Steve Lombardi

WATCH: Dick Slater vs. Steve Lombardi - WWF Prime Time Wrestling Holiday Special

WATCH: Interview with the US Express team of Mike Rotundo and Davy Spivey - WWF Prime Time Wrestling Holiday Special

- Dino Bravo vs. Cpl. Kirchner

WATCH: Corporal Kirchner vs Dino Bravo - WWF Prime Time Wrestling Holiday Special

- Junkyard Dog vs. Adrian Adonis

WATCH: Junkyard Dog' vs. Adrian Adonis - WWF Prime Time Wrestling Holiday Special

- Hulk Hogan vs. Hercules (From SNME)

WATCH: World Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan vs. Hercules - WWF Prime Time Wrestling Holiday Special

WATCH: A look at Outback Jack - WWF Prime Time Wrestling Holiday Special

WCW Saturday Night: December 23, 1989

at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

- Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane defeated Bobby & Jackie Fulton

- Ole Anderson & Arn Anderson defeated Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker & Lt. James Earl Wright

- Doom defeated Rick Ryder & Paul Drake

- Tommy Rich vs. Mike Rotunda ended in a no contest

WATCH FULL MATCH: Tommy Rich vs. The Cuban Assassin at NWA Halloween Havoc 10/28/89

- Kendall Windham defeated Lee Scott

- The Terminator defeated Agent Steel

- Eddie Gilbert & Ranger Ross defeated The Galaxians

- Rip Morgan & Jack Victory defeated Sean Royal & Mike Thor

- Sting defeated Lex Luger by DQ

WATCH: Sting vs. Lex Luger at WCW SuperBrawl 1992

- Brian Pillman & Tom Zenk defeated Bob Cook & Ned Brady

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: December 23, 1989

at the Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana

- The Ultimate Warrior defeated Brian Costello

- The Colossal Connection (Andre The Giant & Haku) (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Burt Todd & Frankie DeFalco

- Bad News Brown defeated James Saxton

- Jim Duggan defeated Conquistador Uno

- Rick Martel (w/ Slick) defeated Warren Bianchi

- The Powers of Pain (The Barbarian & The Warlord) (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Larry Lawson & Randy Fox

WATCH: The Powers of Pain w/Baron Von Raschke Summerslam 1988 Entrance

- Ronnie Garvin defeated Spike Jones

WWF Wrestling Challenge: December 23, 1990

at the Onandoga War Memorial Coliseum in Syracuse, New York

- Jake Roberts defeated Boris Zhukov

- Shane Douglas defeated Barry Hardy

- The Warlord (w/ Slick) defeated Ron Cumberledge

- Jim Duggan defeated Scott Colontonio

WATCH: "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan vs. Randy Savage' at SNME

- The Legion of Doom (Animal & Hawk) defeated Duane Gill & Tony Ulysses

- Dino Bravo (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Glen Ruth

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: December 23, 1995

at the Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

- Dark match: Savio Vega defeated John Hawk

- Dark match: Samu & The Tahitian Warrior defeated The Spiders (Spider 1 & Spider 2)

- Dark match: Owen Hart defeated Henry O. Godwinn

- Dark match: Bret Hart, Razor Ramon & The Undertaker defeated Owen Hart, Sid & Yokozuna

- Dark match: The Smoking Gunns (Bart Gunn & Billy Gunn) (c) defeated Rad Radford & Skip (w/ Sunny) to retain the WWF World Tag Team Championship

- Xanta Klaus (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated Scott Taylor

WATCH: Xanta Klaus debuts against Scott Taylor' (Scotty 2 Hotty)

- Buddy Landel defeated Matt Hardy

WATCH: Hakushi vs. Matt Hardy' on WWF RAW

- Henry O. Godwinn defeated The Brooklyn Brawler

- The British Bulldog (w/ Jim Cornette) defeated Marty Jannetty

WCW Monday Nitro: December 23, 1996

in the Macon Coliseum in Macon, Georgia

- Eddie Guerrero defeated Chris Benoit (w/ Woman) in a WCW United States Heavyweight Title Tournament Semi Final Match

WATCH: Dean Malenko' vs Eddie Guerrero at WCW Starrcade

- Lex Luger defeated Tombstone

- Rey Misterio Jr. defeated Mr. JL

WATCH: Eddie Guerrero vs. Mr. JL on WCW NItro

- Glacier defeated Buddy Lee Parker

- The Amazing French Canadians (Carl Ouellet & Jacques Rougeau) (w/ Col. Robert Parker) defeated The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) by DQ

- Big Bubba Rogers defeated Konnan (w/ Jimmy Hart) by DQ

- Lord Steven Regal (c) vs. Dean Malenko ended in a Time Limit Draw in a WCW World Television Championship Match

WATCH: Dean Malenko vs Chavo Guerrero, Jr. at WCW Nitro

- Jeff Jarrett defeated Rick Steiner (w/ Scott Steiner)

WWF Monday Night RAW: December 23, 1996

at the Ice Palace in Tampa, Florida

- Marc Mero defeated Hunter Hearst Helmsley (c) by Count Out in a WWF Intercontinental Championship match

- Rocky Maivia defeated Salvatore Sincere

- Cibernetico & Pierroth defeated The New Rockers (Leif Cassidy & Marty Jannetty)

WATCH FULL MATCH: Doug Furnas & Phillip LaFon vs Cibernetico & Pierroth at WWF Superstars

- Bret Hart defeated Razor Ramon

ECW Hardcore TV: December 23, 1998

in the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Yoshihiro Tajiri defeated Antifaz del Norte

WATCH: Super Crazy' vs. Tajiri at ECW Living Dangerously

- Rob Van Dam (c) defeated Balls Mahoney to retain the ECW World Television Championship

- Sabu defeated Justin Credible (w/Terry Funk) and Taz (c) in a Three Way Dance to win the FTW Championship

WATCH: Shane Douglas vs Sabu vs and Terry Funk' at ECW Hardcore Heaven

WCW Thunder: December 23, 1999

at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland

- PG-13 (JC Ice & Wolfie D) vs. The Varsity Club (Mike Rotunda & Rick Steiner) (w / Kevin Sullivan & Leia Meow) - Double DQ

- La Parka vs. Tank Abbott - No Contest

- Norman Smiley (c) defeated Fit Finlay in a WCW Hardcore Title Match

WATCH: Norman Smiley vs. Brian Knobbs in a WCW Hardcore Title Match

- The Harris Brothers (Don Harris & Ron Harris) defeated Curt Hennig & Jeff Jarrett

- The Maestro (w / Symphony) defeated Bam Bam Bigelow

- Jim Duggan, Kidman & Konnan (w / Eddie Guerrero & Rey Mysterio Jr.) defeated The Revolution (Asya, Dean Malenko & Perry Saturn) (w / Shane Douglas) in a Six Man Tag Team Match

- The Wall defeated Kevin Nash by DQ

WATCH: Billy Kidman' vs. The Wall in a Cage Match at WCW Souled Out

- Chris Benoit defeated Bret Hart (c) by DQ in a WCW World Heavyweight Title Match

WWF Smackdown: December 23, 1999

in Dallas, Texas at the Reunion Arena

- Chris Jericho (c) defeated Hardcore Holly by DQ to retain the Intercontinental Championship

- Rikishi defeated Viscera

- Test defeated Road Dogg

- Kurt Angle defeated Edge

- The Rock defeated Al Snow in a Steel Cage match

WATCH: The Rock vs. Triple H' in a Steel Cage Match on WWF RAW

- The Kat (c) defeated Ivory in a no disqualification match to retain the WWF Women's Championship

- Jeff Hardy & Christian defeated Taka Michinoku & Sho Funaki

- Kane defeated Billy Gunn

- Mark Henry defeated Bubba Ray Dudley

- Mankind defeated The Big Show (c) by DQ in a WWF Championship Match

WWF Jakked: December 23, 2000

at the BI-LO Center in Greenville, South Carolina

- Dark Tag Team Match: Joey Abs & Just Joe defeated The Dupps (Bo Dupp & Jack Dupp)

- Dark Match: Tex Slazenger defeated The Big Bossman

- K-Kwik & The Road Dogg defeated Lo Down (Chaz & D-Lo Brown) (w/ Tiger Ali Singh) by DQ

WATCH: Val Venis' vs K-Kwik on WWF SmackDown

- Scotty 2 Hotty defeated Chuck Coates

- Raven defeated Romeo Bliss

WATCH: Raven vs. Rhyno in a Hardcore Chapionship Match

- Essa Rios defeated Shank

ECW Holiday Hell: December 23, 2000

at The Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Chilly Willy vs. The Blue Boy Ended in a No Contest

- Danny Doring (c), Amish Roadkill (c) defeated Tony DeVito, Spanish Angel to retain the ECW Tag Team Titles

- Balls Mahoney defeated Bilvis Wesley

- Jerry Lynn defeated Spike Dudley

WATCH: Jerry Lynn vs. Steve Corino' at ECW Heatwave

- C. W. Anderson defeated Super Crazy

- Nova vs. E. Z. Money Ended in a draw

WATCH: Nova vs. Chris Chetti' at ECW November to Remember

- E. Z. Money, Chris Hamrick, Julio Dinero defeated Tommy Dreamer, Joey Matthews, Christian York in a 6-person tag

- Mikey Whipwreck, Yoshihiro Tajiri defeated Little Guido, Tony Mamaluke in a tag (2 out of 3 falls) match

WATCH: Jerry Lynn vs Mikey Whipwreck on ECW Hardcore TV

- Steve Corino (c) defeated The Sandman, Justin Credible in a three-way dance match to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Title

WATCH: Steve Corino vs Sandman vs Justin Credible at ECW Guilty as Charged

WWE Heat: December 23, 2001

in New Orleans, Louisiana

- Dark match: Perry Saturn defeated ???

- The Hurricane (w/ Mighty Molly) defeated Crash

- Billy Gunn & Chuck Palumbo defeated Albert & Scotty 2 Hotty

- Rob Van Dam defeated Christian (c) by DQ in a WWF European Championship Match

WATCH: Kurt Angle vs. Rob Van Dam in a Hardcore Championship Match

- The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) (w/ Stacy Keibler) defeated Spike Dudley & Tajiri (w/ Torrie Wilson) in a WWF Tag Team Championship Match

WWE Monday Night RAW: December 23, 2002

at the Ford Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

- Kane & Rob Van Dam defeated The Three-Minute Warning (Jamal & Rosey) (w/ Rico)

- Test (w/ Stacy Keibler) defeated D-Lo Brown by DQ

- The Hurricane defeated Christopher Nowinski

- Batista (w/ Ric Flair) defeated Spike Dudley

- Jacqueline, Stacy Keibler & Trish Stratus defeated Ivory, Molly Holly & Victoria

WATCH FULL MATCH: Jacqueline, Stacy Keibler & Trish Stratus vs. Ivory, Molly Holly & Victoria in a Santa's Little Helper Tag Team Match on RAW 12/23/2002

- Booker T & Goldust (c) defeated Chris Jericho & Christian to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

- Jerry Lawler & Jim Ross defeated Lance Storm & William Regal

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: December 23, 2004

at the Camp Store in Tikrit, Iraq

- Booker T defeated Rene Dupree

WATCH: RVD vs René Duprée on WWE Heat

- The Undertaker defeated Heidenreich by Count Out

WATCH: The Undertaker vs. Heidenreich at WWE Tribute to the Troops

- Hardcore Holly defeated Kenzo Suzuki

- Eddie Guerrero & Rey Mysterio defeated Kurt Angle & Luther Reigns

TNA Xplosion: December 23, 2005

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Austin Aries & Sonjay Dutt defeated The Diamonds In The Rough (David Young & Elix Skipper) (w/ Simon Diamond)

ROH Final Battle: December 23, 2006

at the Manhattan Center in New York, New York

- Jimmy Rave defeated Christopher Daniels, Davey Richards and El Generico in a Four Corner Survival match

- Adam Pearce (w/ Shane Hagadorn) defeated Ricky Reyes (w/ Julius Smokes)

- Jimmy Jacobs & Brent Albright defeated Colt Cabana & BJ Whitmer (w/ Daizee Haze)

- The Briscoe Brothers (Jay & Mark Briscoe) defeated the Kings of Wrestling (Chris Hero & Claudio Castagnoli) (w/ Larry Sweeney)

- Jimmy Rave defeated Nigel McGuinness

- CIMA, Shingo & Matt Sydal defeated Austin Aries, Roderick Strong & Delirious

- Homicide (w/ Julius Smokes) defeated Bryan Danielson to win the ROH World Championship

WWE Superstars: December 23, 2010

at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

- David Hart Smith defeated Zack Ryder

- The Uso Brothers (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (w/ Tamina) defeated Darren Young & Primo

- Beth Phoenix and Kelly Kelly defeated LayCool (Layla & Michelle McCool)

TNA iMPACT!: December 23, 2010

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Kazarian defeated Jeremy Buck and Max Buck and Robbie E

- Angelina Love & Winter defeated Madison Rayne & Tara to win the TNA Women's Knockout Tag Team Title in the tournament final

- Douglas Williams (c) vs. AJ Styles in an Iron Man Match for the TNA Television Championshi ended in a 1-1 draw

- Matt Morgan, The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (c) & Rob Van Dam defeated Abyss, Beer Money Inc. (James Storm & Robert Roode) & Jeff Hardy

ACH vs. Evan Gelistico - Absolute Intense Wrestling: December 23, 2011



WWE Friday Night Smackdown: December 23, 2011

at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia

- Dark Match: Ted DiBiase defeated Dean Ambrose

- Zack Ryder defeated Cody Rhodes

- Sheamus defeated The Miz

- Kofi Kingston (w/ Evan Bourne) defeated Primo (w/ Epico & Rosa Mendes)

- Daniel Bryan vs. Dolph Ziggler (w/ Vickie Guerrero) ended in a no contest

- Daniel Bryan & The Big Show defeated Dolph Ziggler & Jack Swagger (w/ Vickie Guerrero)

- Dark Match: Randy Orton defeated The Miz with Booker T as Special guest referee

ROH Final Battle: December 23, 2011

at the Manhattan Center in New York City, New York

- Michael Elgin (w/ Truth Martini) defeated TJ Perkins

- Tommaso Ciampa (w/ Mia Yim, Mr. Ernesto Osiris, Prince Nana & RD Evans) defeated Jimmy Rave

- Jay Lethal (c) defeated El Generico and Mike Bennett (w/ Bob Evans & Maria) to retain the ROH World Television Championship

- Kevin Steen defeated Steve Corino in a No Disqualification Match (with Jimmy Jacobs as Special guest referee)

- The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) defeated Caprice Coleman & Cedric Alexander and Future Shock (Adam Cole & Kyle O'Reilly) and The All-Night Express (Kenny King & Rhett Titus) and The Bravado Brothers (Harlem Bravado & Lancelot Bravado) in a ROH World Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Tag Team Gauntlet Match

- Roderick Strong (w/ Truth Martini) defeated Chris Hero

- The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) defeated Wrestling's Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) (c) to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship

- Davey Richards (w/ Kyle O'Reilly & Tony Kozina) (c) defeated Eddie Edwards (w/ Dan Severn) to retain the ROH World Championship

WWE Monday Night RAW: December 23, 2013

at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas

- Eva Marie, Natalya, The Funkadactyls (Cameron & Naomi) & The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) defeated Vickie Guererro, Aksana, Alicia Fox, Kaitlyn, Summer Rae & Tamina Snuka

- Sin Cara defeated Curtis Axel (WATCH HERE)

- The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) defeated Cody Rhodes, Daniel Bryan & Goldust (WATCH HERE)

- Fandango (w/ Summer Rae) defeated Dolph Ziggler in a Christmas Present on a Pole Match to be the #1 Contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship (WATCH HERE)

- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated The Prime Time Players (Darren Young & Titus O'Neil) (WATCH HERE)

- Good Santa defeated Bad Santa (WATCH HERE)

- Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando) (w/ El Torito) defeated The Real Americans (Antonio Cesaro & Jack Swagger) (w/ Zeb Colter) (WATCH HERE)

- Ryback defeated Kofi Kingston (WATCH HERE)

- Big E. Langston, CM Punk & John Cena defeated The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins) by Disqualification

WWE Main Event: December 23, 2014

at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa

- Dark Match: Adrian Neville defeated Tyler Breeze

- Cesaro & Tyson Kidd (w/ Natalya) defeated Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando) (w/ El Torito)

- Brie Bella (w/ Nikki Bella) defeated Summer Rae (WATCH HERE)

- Big E. (w/ Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated Stardust (w/ Goldust) (WATCH HERE)

- Luke Harper defeated Jack Swagger (WATCH HERE)

WWE NXT: December 23, 2015

at the Wembley Arena in London, England

- Chad Gable & Jason Jordan defeated Blake & Murphy (w/ Alexa Bliss) and The Hype Bros (Mojo Rawley & Zack Ryder) and The Vaudevillains (Aiden English & Simon Gotch) in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match (9:18)

- Elias Samson defeated Bull Dempsey (WATCH HERE)

- Sami Zayn defeated Tye Dillinger (WATCH HERE)

The interview you demanded with Heat Slater: December 23, 2015



CZW Dojo Wars: December 23, 2015

in Blackwood, New Jersey

- Isaac Atrox defeated Lloyd Jameson

- Frankie Pickard defeated Gully Washer Greg

- Neiko Sozio defeated Qefka The Quiet

- Conor Claxton defeated Dan O'Hare

- Ace Austin & Latin Lover defeated Business Casual (Hous Blazer & Pete Lightning)

- Blackwater defeated Nate Carter

- Sexy Claus defeated Trooper Audubon

- Brittany Blake (c) defeated Jarek 1-20 in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match to retain the CZW Medal Of Valor Championship

