- This Total Divas bonus clip features Natalya and WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart screening people for the cooking class she hosted.

- Besides the weekly WWE NXT, 205 Live and Talking Smack shows, there will be no new content on the WWE Network next week, according to the official schedule. It looks like the live feed will air several marathons next week including Story Time, Table For 3, Cruiserweight Classic and other shows.

- Renee Young took to Instagram this afternoon to keep the storyline going after she slapped WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz on Tuesday's SmackDown for his comments on her relationship with Dean Ambrose. Renee wrote the following, saying she regrets nothing:

I tend to have to put up with a lot with my role in WWE, but this week it crossed the line. To dare talk about my personal life like that, so distastefully, in front of so many people...well, I did what I think anyone would do. I reacted. I regret nothing.

