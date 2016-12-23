- As seen above, the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week features RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro promoting their win over The New Day at "Roadblock: End of The Line" last Sunday.

Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke with WrestlingDVDNetwork.com and confirmed that the "Kimberly Page" interviewed for WWE's "DDP: Positively Living" DVD and Blu-ray was his ex-wife and former WCW Nitro Girl, not his daughter. The set hits stores in North America on March 21st. Page also confirmed that his first pay-per-view match will be included on the set - a "Lethal Lottery" tag team match with Mike Graham vs. Bill Kazmaier and Jushin "Thunder" Liger at WCW Starrcade 1991.

- Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" Madden tournament continues in this new video with Brian Kendrick taking on Kofi Kingston:

