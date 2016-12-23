- Cathy Kelley shows us how to make WWE Superstar gingerbread men in this new video.

- As noted, next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode will be a two-hour special with the matches from the recent NXT live event in Osaka, Japan. We now know that the rematch between The Revival and NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano Tommaso Ciampa won't air until the January 11th episode. For those who missed the announcement on next week's two-hour special, the January 4th episode will feature the matches from the December 8th NXT live event in Melbourne, Australia. That event featured Shinsuke Nakamura retaining the NXT Title inside a steel cage.

- This Total Divas bonus clip from this week features Rusev and Lana getting ready for the CMT Awards and Rusev isn't thrilled with Lana's idea for their red carpet appearance:

