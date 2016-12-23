- Cathy Kelley shows us how to make WWE Superstar gingerbread men in this new video.
- As noted, next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode will be a two-hour special with the matches from the recent NXT live event in Osaka, Japan. We now know that the rematch between The Revival and NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa won't air until the January 11th episode. For those who missed the announcement on next week's two-hour special, the January 4th episode will feature the matches from the December 8th NXT live event in Melbourne, Australia. That event featured Shinsuke Nakamura retaining the NXT Title inside a steel cage.