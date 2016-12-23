- Above is a new Tapout promo with SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss revealing her workout secrets.
- Because it's a slow news night, check out this photo of WWE NXT heels Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode and The Revival from a tweet made by Scott Dawson today:
Hey, future; we got you. #TopGuys #Glorious #JOE #TalkHeavyHitHard @WWE pic.twitter.com/NYi9MjnrPj— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 23, 2016
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.