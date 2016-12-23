- Above is a new Tapout promo with SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss revealing her workout secrets.

- With 100 days until WrestleMania 33, WWE has a new poll asking fans who they most want to see in the main event that night - Finn Balor, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Bray Wyatt, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, The Undertaker, Bill Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, WWE Champion AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Dean Ambrose, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns, RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins or John Cena. As of this writing, 22% voted for Styles while 16% went with Taker, 13% with Balor, 12% for Goldberg, 7% for Cena, 5% for Reigns and 5% for "other."

- Because it's a slow news night, check out this photo of WWE NXT heels Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode and The Revival from a tweet made by Scott Dawson today:

