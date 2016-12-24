- New Japan Pro Wrestling has begun posting videos for each match on their upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 11 event on January 4th, 2017. As seen above is The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice, the videos below are Cody Rhodes vs. Juice Robinson, Kushida vs. Hiromu Takahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Hirooki Goto.

- FloSlam posted the full match between Marty Scurll and Fred Yehi from EVOLVE 58. Yehi is the current FIP World Heavyweight Champion and has held the title for 208 days. Scurll is the current Ring of Honor World Television Champion, he won the title away from Will Ospreay last month.

- Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks posted a new T-shirt they are selling that celebrates the three Tag titles that currently have in ROH, PWG, and NJPW. The shirt is titled "All the belts."

