- As seen above, WWE posted a new "Top 10" video. This time it features "Injured Superstars getting crushed" and includes Zack Ryder in a wheelchair getting rolled of the stage by Kane, Nia Jax tossing around an injured Sasha Banks, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin beating up Vince when he was in the hospital.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is "Buy More, Save More." 20 percent off any orders (exclusions apply), 25 percent off orders $25 and up, 30 percent off orders $50 and up. Just use the code, to get the discount. The sale will run until December 26 at 2:59am ET.

- Natalya posted a Hart Family throwback photo from 1997 on her Instagram. The picture includes herself, Owen Hart, Tyson Kidd, Bret Hart, The British Bulldog, and Stu Hart.

Hart family photo from 97' ... I'm on the far right, Owen behind me, TJ below me. It was so wonderful to have the Hart family together. I'll cherish those moments at the Hart House forever

