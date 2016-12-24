- As seen above, WWE posted a new "Top 10" video. This time it features "Injured Superstars getting crushed" and includes Zack Ryder in a wheelchair getting rolled of the stage by Kane, Nia Jax tossing around an injured Sasha Banks, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin beating up Vince when he was in the hospital.
- Natalya posted a Hart Family throwback photo from 1997 on her Instagram. The picture includes herself, Owen Hart, Tyson Kidd, Bret Hart, The British Bulldog, and Stu Hart.
Hart family photo from 97' ... I'm on the far right, Owen behind me, TJ below me. It was so wonderful to have the Hart family together. I'll cherish those moments at the Hart House forever
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.