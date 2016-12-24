- As seen above, WWE posted a video of how some of their Performance Center recruits celebrate the holidays in their native countries. It includes the Bollywood Boyz, HoHo Lun, Chris Atkins, and Taynara Melo, among others.
Fun Fact: The XFL Hall of Fame is coming to NYC!— ESPN Films 30 for 30 (@30for30) December 23, 2016
Here's everything you need to know. #ThisWasTheXFL https://t.co/ePBKFVdWEF
- Today, Chris Hero turns 37 years old. According to the Wrestling Observer, Hero is slated to return to the WWE sometime in 2017, although nothing official has been announced yet.
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.