- As seen above, WWE posted a video of how some of their Performance Center recruits celebrate the holidays in their native countries. It includes the Bollywood Boyz, HoHo Lun, Chris Atkins, and Taynara Melo, among others.

- ESPN Films 30 for 30 tweeted out that the XFL will receive a Hall of Fame for one day in New York City to help promote its upcoming This Was the XFL episode. The "Pop-up" exhibit will be free to the public on January 14th and will take place at the Helen Mills Event Space and Theater in Chelsea, showing off memorabilia from the now defunct league.

Fun Fact: The XFL Hall of Fame is coming to NYC!



Here's everything you need to know. #ThisWasTheXFL https://t.co/ePBKFVdWEF — ESPN Films 30 for 30 (@30for30) December 23, 2016

- Today, Chris Hero turns 37 years old. According to the Wrestling Observer, Hero is slated to return to the WWE sometime in 2017, although nothing official has been announced yet.

