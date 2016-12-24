- As seen above, WWE posted a video asking their WWE Superstars: "What do you want for Christmas?" The video includes Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Nikki Bella (who wanted John Cena), Alexa Bliss, and many others. The best answer may have come from Rhyno who just wanted some "Cheez Wiz and crackers."

James Ellsworth posted his first episode of Chin Locked which featured The Miz, who decided to hand out another "Participation Award."

Check out the premiere episode of "Chin Locked"recorded this past Monday, starring me with special guest @mikethemiz futures episodes maybe pic.twitter.com/BsxEaTsTRn — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) December 24, 2016

- On his Twitter, Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks poked fun at The Undertaker's lighter work schedule over recent years, comparing him to Santa Claus. Even though Undertaker recently underwent hip surgery, when he made his return to SmackDown about a month ago, he did indicate a potential match before WrestleMania and there were also whispers backstage of him returning at the Royal Rumble to have a match, nothing yet has been made official.

What's Santa Claus and The Undertaker have in common? They both only work one day a year!#ChristmasEve #WrestleMania — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) December 24, 2016

Nick then sent out a second tweet to explain further:

The Taker fans who are mad by my joke obviously don't get it. It's every wrestlers dream to work less dates a year. Nothing offensive. — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) December 24, 2016

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.