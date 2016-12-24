- As seen above, WWE posted a video asking their WWE Superstars: "What do you want for Christmas?" The video includes Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Nikki Bella (who wanted John Cena), Alexa Bliss, and many others. The best answer may have come from Rhyno who just wanted some "Cheez Wiz and crackers."

- James Ellsworth posted his first episode of Chin Locked which featured The Miz, who decided to hand out another "Participation Award."


WWE Stars React To Renee Young Slapping Miz (Video), Stephanie McMahon Throwback Photo, New Day Note
- On his Twitter, Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks poked fun at The Undertaker's lighter work schedule over recent years, comparing him to Santa Claus. Even though Undertaker recently underwent hip surgery, when he made his return to SmackDown about a month ago, he did indicate a potential match before WrestleMania and there were also whispers backstage of him returning at the Royal Rumble to have a match, nothing yet has been made official.


Nick then sent out a second tweet to explain further:


