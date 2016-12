Birthdays:

- Chris Hero (born December 24, 1979) turns 37



***

WWF Championship Wrestling: December 24, 1983

at the Agricultural Hall in Allentown, Pennsylvania

- Tito Santana defeated Kurt von Hess

- Sgt. Slaughter defeated Nick DeCarlo

- Paul Orndorff defeated Victor Mercado

- The Iron Sheik (w/ Freddie Blassie) defeated Chuck Tanner

- The Invaders (Invader 1 & Invader 2) defeated Bill Williams & Israel Matia

- Salvatore Bellomo defeated Jimmy Jackson

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: December 24, 1988

at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

- Dark match: Hercules defeated Boris Zhukov

- Dark match: Ron Garvin defeated Iron Mike Sharpe

- Dark match: The Fabulous Rougeaus (Jacques Rougeau & Raymond Rougeau) defeated Koko B. Ware & Scott Casey

- Dark match: Danny Davis defeated Jim Powers

- Akeem (w/ Slick) defeated Juan Valdes

- The Powers of Pain (The Barbarian & The Warlord) (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Joe Cruz & Lanny Poffo

- Jim Duggan defeated Tony Suber

WATCH: "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan vs. Randy Savage' at SNME

- Rick Rude (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Scott Casey

- Bad News Brown defeated Bob Emory

- Ronnie Garvin defeated Barry Horowitz

- Ron Bass defeated Martin Roy

WCW Saturday Night: December 24, 1988

at the WTBS Studios in Atlanta, Georgia

- Misty Blue & Heidi Lee Morgan defeated Linda Dallas & Kat Leroux

- Sting defeated Bill Holiday

- Russian Assassin 1 & Russian Assassin 2 (w/ Paul Jones) defeated Max Miles & Tony Suber

- Rick Steiner, Ivan Koloff, & The Junkyard Dog defeated Eddie Sweat, Randy Hogan, & Keith Steinborn

- Steve Williams & Kevin Sullivan defeated Randy Mulkey & Ryan Wagner

- Bobby Fulton & Tommy Rogers defeated Rick Allen & Jerry Price

- Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane (w/ Jim Cornette) defeated Mike Jackson & Gary Royal

WATCH: Bobby Eaton vs. Ric Flair' for the NWA World Title at Clash of the Champions XV 6/12/1991

- Dustin Rhodes defeated Trent Knight

- Barry Windham (w/ JJ Dillon) defeated Eddie Gilbert

WWF Wrestling Challenge: December 24, 1989

at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

- The Rockers (Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels) defeated Larry Lawson & Tony Burton

- Dino Bravo (w/ Jimmy Hart & The Canadian Earthquake) defeated Randy Fox

- The Red Rooster defeated Barry Horowitz

WATCH: Red Rooster vs. Brooklyn Brawler' at WWF Madison Square Garden 2/20/1989

- Mr. Perfect (w/ The Genius) defeated Brian Costello

- Bret Hart defeated Dale Wolfe

- Jake Roberts defeated Craig Green

- The Bolsheviks (Boris Zhukov & Nikolai Volkoff) defeated Todd Becker & WT Jones

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: December 24, 1994

at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York

- The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard) (w/ Jim Cornette) defeated The Bushwhackers (Butch & Luke) in a WWF World Tag Team Title Tournament Quarter Final Match

WATCH: The Heavenly Bodies vs Rock 'n' Roll Express at WWF Survivor Series' 1993

- Lex Luger defeated ???

- Jeff Jarrett defeated ???

- Doink (w/ Dink) defeated ???

WCW Saturday Night: December 24, 1994

at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia

- Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) defeated Davey Rich & Rob Morgan

- Jim Duggan defeated The Terrorist

WATCH: Jim Duggan vs. Terry Richards (Rhyno) on WCW Saturday Night 1995

- Dustin Rhodes defeated Gary McAllister

- The Honky Tonk Man defeated Mark Thorne

- Kevin Sullivan & Avalanche defeated Bobby Baker & Gary Jackson

ECW Hardcore TV; December 24, 1995

in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Rey Misterio Jr. defeated Psicosis in a Mexican Death Match

WATCH FULL MATCH: Rey Misterio Jr. vs. Psicosis in a in a 2 out of 3 falls match at the ECW Arena

ECW Hardcore TV: December 24, 1996

in the Fairgrounds in Middletown, New York

- Sabu won a King Of The Hill Battle Royal

- Buh Buh Ray Dudley & Spike Dudley defeated Davey Pazano & Little Guido

WATCH FULL MATCH: Tazz vs Buh Buh Ray Dudley on ECW

ECW on TNN: December 24, 1999

in Nashville, Tennessee

- Masato Tanaka defeated Mike Awesome (c) in a ECW World Heavyweight Title Match

- Super Crazy defeated Ikuto Hidaka

WATCH FULL MATCH: Super Crazy vs. Mosco de la Merced at ECW Cyberslam 1999

- Raven & Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Da Baldies (Angel & DeVito) ended in a No Contest in a ECW World Tag Team Title Match

ECW Hardcore TV: December 24, 1999

in Nashville, Tennessee

- Balls Mahoney defeated Steve Corino

- Rob Van Dam (c) defeated Mikey Whipwreck to retain the ECW World Television Championship

WATCH: Rob Van Dam (c) vs. John Kronus for the ECW Television Championship

WWE Heat: December 24, 2000

at the Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

- Dean Malenko (w/ Perry Saturn & Terri Runnels) (c) defeated Matt Hardy (w/ Jeff Hardy & Lita) to retain the WWF Light Heavyweight Championship

WATCH: Dean Malenko vs. Crash Holly' for the WWF Light Heavyweight Championship Match

- Val Venis defeated K-Kwik

- Faarooq (w/ Bradshaw) defeated Albert (w/ Test & Trish Stratus)

ECW Hardcore TV: December 24, 2000

at the Elk's Lodge in Queens, New York

- Rhino (c) defeated Spike Dudley to retain the ECW World Television Championship

- Chilly Willy defeated Mike Bell

- Mikey Whipwreck & Yoshihiro Tajiri (w/ The Sinister Minister) defeated The FBI (Little Guido & Tony Mamaluke) (w/ Sal E. Graziano)

WATCH: FBI vs. Nova & Blue Meanie' at ECW WrestlePalooza 1998

WWF Monday Night RAW: December 24, 2001

at the O-Rena in Miami, Florida

- Rikishi defeated Test by disqualification

- Billy and Chuck defeated The APA

- Rob Van Dam defeated Lance Storm

- Torrie Wilson defeated Stacy Keibler in an "Egg Nog" match

- Christian defeated The Hurricane to retain the WWF European Championship

- Booker T (w/ The Big Bossman) defeated Maven

- Tajiri defeated Bubba Ray Dudley (w/ D-Von Dudley)

- Chris Jericho defeated The Rock and Kurt Angle in a three-way, No Disqualification match to retain the WWF Undisputed Championship

NWA Total Nonstop Action PPV #77: December 24, 2003

at Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee

- NWA TNA #41: Jerry Lynn & The Amazing Red vs. Triple X (Christopher Daniels & Elix Skipper)

- NWA TNA #61 - Super X Cup: Juventud Guerrera vs. Teddy Hart

- NWA TNA #61 - Super X Cup: Chris Sabin vs. Juventud Guerrera

- NWA TNA #58: AJ Styles vs. Lo-Ki

- NWA TNA #59: Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Michael Shane

TNA iMPACT!: December 24, 2004

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- 3 Live Kru (BG James & Ron Killings) defeated Brandan Thomas & Cassidy O'Reilly

- Abyss defeated David Young

- AJ Styles defeated Johnny Devine (w/ Scott D'Amore)

- America's Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm) defeated Team Canada (Bobby Roode & Eric Young) (w/ Scott D'Amore)

TNA iMPACT!: December 24, 2005

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Christopher Daniels defeated Eric Young

- Abyss defeated Chris Sabin

- Ron Killings defeated Kenny King

- Christian Cage defeated Chris Harris

NJPW Battle X-Mas! Catch the Victory: December 24, 2006

at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan

- CTU KISS-GESS & CTU KISS-JISS defeated Ryusuke Taguchi & Wataru Inoue

- Tiger Mask IV & Xmas Tiger defeated CTU CATS-MIKE.AT & CTU CATS-THUNDER.TAMA

- Mitsuhide Hirasawa defeated Tetsuya Naito

- Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Takashi Iizuka

- Naofumi Yamamoto & Yuji Nagata defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Manabu Nakanishi

- Minoru defeated Koji Kanemoto (c) to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title

WWE Monday Night RAW: December 24, 2007

at the Camp Victory in Baghdad, Iraq

- Chris Jericho defeated Randy Orton by DQ

- Jeff Hardy defeated Carlito

- Kelly Kelly & Layla vs. Maria & Mickie James ended in a no contest

- Rey Mysterio defeated Mark Henry (WATCH HERE)

- Dark Match: Ron Simmons defeated Hardcore Holly

- D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels & Triple H) defeated Mr. Kennedy & Umaga

WATCH: John Cena' (Santa Cena) gives Mr. McMahon an FU - WWE' Tribute to the Troops 2007

TNA Xplosion: December 24, 2007

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Eric Young & Shark Boy defeated The Rock 'n Rave Infection (Jimmy Rave & Lance Hoyt)

WWE Superstars: December 24, 2009

at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa, Florida

- Ezekiel Jackson vs. Vladimir Kozlov ended in a double count out

- Chavo Guerrero defeated Primo

- Kane defeated Mike Knox

TNA Xplosion: December 24, 2010

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Robbie E (w/ Cookie) defeated Shark Boy in a Non Title Match

- Tommy Dreamer defeated Magnus

Ring of Honor Wrestling: December 24, 2011

at the Frontier Fieldhouse in Chicago Ridge, Illinois

- Jay Lethal defeated El Generico (c) to win the ROH World Television Championship

- Wrestling's Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) (c) defeated The Kings Of Wrestling (Chris Hero & Claudio Castagnoli) (w/ Sara Del Rey & Shane Hagadorn) to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championship

- The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) defeated The All-Night Express (Kenny King & Rhett Titus) in a ROH World Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Match

WWE Monday Night RAW: December 24, 2012

at CONSOL Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

WATCH: In a Segment, Ryback' reveals he will face CM Punk' in a TLC Match on the first WWE' RAW' of 2013

- Kane defeated Cody Rhodes (WATCH HERE)

- Alicia Fox, Kaitlyn, Layla & Natalya defeated Aksana, Eve Torres, Rosa Mendes & Tamina Snuka in a Santa's Helper Eight Man Tag Team Match (WATCH HERE)

- Sheamus defeated The Big Show in a Lumberjack Match (WATCH HERE)

- Zack Ryder defeated David Otunga (WATCH HERE)

- Kofi Kingston & The Miz defeated Antonio Cesaro & Wade Barrett

- The Great Khali (w/ Hornswoggle) defeated Brad Maddox (WATCH HERE)

- Daniel Bryan defeated Damien Sandow (WATCH HERE)

- Brodus Clay, Justin Gabriel, Santino Marella, The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) & Tyson Kidd defeated 3MB (Drew McIntyre, Heath Slater & Jinder Mahal), Tensai & The Prime Time Players (Darren Young & Titus O'Neil) in a 12 Man Tag Team Match (WATCH HERE)

- John Cena (w/ Santa Claus) defeated Alberto Del Rio (w/ Ricardo Rodriguez) in a Street Fight (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: Backstage Fallout - Ho, ho, ho! No, no, no! WWE' RAW', December 24, 2012

TNA Xplosion: December 24, 2014

in Charlottesville, Virginia at the John Paul Jones Arena

- DJ Z defeated Sonjay Dutt

Follow Chris George on Twitter @GetDown

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.