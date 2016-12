- As seen above, WWE posted a video of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin stunning Santa on the December 22, 1997 episode of Raw.

- WWE's newest poll asked fans: "Which of these Superstars most deserves coal in their stocking this Christmas?" As of this writing, the top six Superstars are: Miz (17 percent), Charlotte Flair (15 percent), Rusev (14 percent), Braun Strowman (10 percent), and AJ Styles/Baron Corbin (8 percent).

- WWE posted a gallery of "24 Oddball Tag Team Champions," which includes Chainsaw Charlie/Cactus Jack, Booker T/Goldust, Daniel Bryan/Kane, Cesaro/Sheamus and many others. Cesaro/Sheamus recently won the Raw Tag Team titles away from the New Day at Roadblock: End of the Line.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.