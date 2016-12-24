Source: Fox Business Network

Neil Cavuto of Fox Business Network recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. During the Interview, Booker talked about meeting Donald Trump and his political career. Below are some highlights.

"I actually met Donald Trump and shook his hand and looked him in the eye and it tells me alot when you look a person in the eye. He's a man's man first and foremost, you know, you can't pretty much, you know, put him to the side and expect anything less than a good fight."

His political affiliation:

"I haven't, you know, declared, affiliated a party or anything like that. It's almost like Coca-Cola, you go in to sit down for dinner and they ask you what you want and you say give me a Coke. It's because, you know, that's what your dad drank, that's what your granddad drank will make a decision before 2019."

Booker also talked about the Access Hollywood video of Donald Trump. You can read the full story here.

