- Broken Matt Hardy noted on his Twitter account that he wants Kurt Angle at his next Total-Non-Stop Deletion. Hardy had high praise for Angle as well. You can see the tweet below.

.@RealKurtAngle may be the greatest pure wrestler that's EVAH laced up the boots..



Ergo, I want him at my next #TotalNonstopDELETION event. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 23, 2016

- Juice Robinson, who is set to face Cody Rhodes at Wrestle Kingdom 11, sounded off about his opponent in a new interview for the New Japan Pro Wrestling website. Robinson said that he and Cody went through a lot of common things but noted that he would be showing the world how he is different. He also talked about training under Dusty Rhodes while saying that the Cody he knew in WWE was entirely different.

