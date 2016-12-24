Source: iLikeWrestling

Recently, iLikeWrestling shared a short video of a fan asking former WWE Superstar Ryback a question during a Q&A session in Newcastle, UK. In the video, Ryback talked about why he did not date any of the female talent in WWE during his run with the company.

When asked "which WWE Diva would you smash and why?" Ryback explained why he did not date any of WWE's female performers.

"Joey Mercury used to tell us, early on in developmental, don't poop where you eat, but he used to use another word, essentially. Now you kind of see some of the other wrestlers dating the Divas and marrying them, which they take that to another level. For me, I tried to talk to all of them, [be] friendly with all of them. I always kind of remembered that early on seeing instances where it goes bad and it never ends up well. I felt like I was in a position if I wanted to go that route it wouldn't have been a problem or truly affected me, but I've seen it affect other guys."

When the fan interjected, reminding Ryback that the crux of the question was about who he finds attractive, Ryback continued on with his point that sexual relations can be problematic in the workplace, especially given his tumultuous relationship with WWE.

"You have to see that smashing leads to that whole different mindset altogether. And before you know it, you're riding together, and then, you're hanging out at the arena all day, and it's no good. So you avoid that smashing step altogether from what I was told and I always adhered to that. And I had enough trouble at WWE for things I talk about on the podcast this week, with my ankle, I didn't need to add any of that to the fire."

