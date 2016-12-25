- As seen above, WWE posed its latest "WWE Fury" video. This one is "17 extreme Xmas moments," which includes plenty of Santas getting beat up and trees getting knocked over.

- PWG is currently running a sale where fans can purchase five DVDs for $40, it is restricted to certain shows though, which you can see by clicking here . PWG also tweeted out that they added the entire 2016 Battle of Los Angeles show to the sale as a Christmas present to their fans. BOLA is typically one of the biggest and most popular shows that takes place over the course of three nights.

Merry Christmas! The 2016 Battle of Los Angeles DVDs have been added to the Holiday DVD sale: https://t.co/KTyLeV3PlH — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 25, 2016

- A fan snapped a picture of John Cena's incredible Christmas sweater when the WWE Superstar sat next to them for breakfast. The tweet has blown up across social media with over 9,500 retweets.

Had breakfast next to John Cena but certainly need to have a word with his stylist pic.twitter.com/V4QqZ4ttKL — CHRIS ?? (@ohkchris) December 24, 2016

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.